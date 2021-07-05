After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more U.S.-listed firms

Article content

BEIJING — China’s cyberspace watchdog said on Monday it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland’s tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security.

The announcement comes a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered a suspension of app downloads for Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc , which went public in a U.S. listing last month.

Full Truck Alliance, the result of a merger between Huochebang and Yunmanman, and Kanzhun Ltd, the owner of Zhipin.com, went public in the U.S. stock market last month.