Aave to launch permissioned deployment for institutions in July By Cointelegraph

Leading DeFi money market, Aave, has announced plans to launch a permissioned version of its platform for institutional investors this month.

The platform will be launched in partnership with crypto custodian and service provider, Fireblocks.