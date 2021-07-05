55 Weird Pictures From The Mid-2000s

And Fergie dressed up as a sexy clown into tiny ties.

Prince William and Harry in their prime of sorts.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS / Getty Images

Ryan Cabrera holding up a Soup at Hand so he could get it for free.

The cast of Full House reunited on the red carpet for New York Minute .

Kim Kardashian getting her life behind Lindsay Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan and Mary J. Blige together in a picture.

Aaron Paul at a cellphone release party dressed for a middle school dance.

I seriously wonder the long-term effects of this.

Nick Lachey being forced to eat “edible” lotion off of Jessica Simpson.

Al Gore with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.

Pete Wentz showing off his T-Mobile Sidekick 3 and his perfectly flat-ironed emo side-swept bangs.

David Beckham looking like he’s never held a cellphone a day in his life.

Kat McPhee at the launch party for the BlackBerry Curve.

Taylor Swift in a completely not-staged photo op date with Taylor Lautner.

Mandy Moore at New York Fashion Week with the Olsen twins.

Steve Jobs holding up the epitome of mid-’00s technology, an iPod Classic — that is playing a video of a Desperate Housewives episode.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears as a married couple.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry back when everyone used to mistake them for each other.

Billy Ray Cyrus getting it on with Minnie Mouse while Miley catches them in the act.

Zac Efron and the generic “15-year-old white kid from the suburbs who wears head-to-toe Hollister” haircut.

The Jonas Brothers in full-on Ed Hardy drag.

Rihanna and a little Justin Bieber.

Jessica Simpson working hard for that VIP Membership Card from Blockbuster.

Katy Perry with Tom from Myspace.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift before “Dear John.”

Brooke Hogan looking like this:

Kim Kardashian literally hanging off of Paris Hilton.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton staring at a crying baby.

Eve nervously watching Kevin James slam a piece of pizza, debating whether to get help while internally screaming, “Is this man all right?”

Bruce Willis and Avril Lavigne walking the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet together.

Carrot Top showing off his freshly shaved pubes.

Hilary Duff when she dated the other Madden brother.

Paris Hilton when she dated one of the Madden Brothers.

Miley Cyrus posing with a cordless house phone so she could get it for free.

Taylor Lautner and his thinly spiked Göt2b gelled hair.

A “Claymate” with a shirt that says Clay Aiken makes her ovaries shake.

Joe was clearly in it to win it with his flat iron.

But especially Joe’s iconic ‘do.

All of this hair.

Ashley Tisdale in a full-on “Ashley Tisdale just robbed a Limited Too” ensemble.

Chris Hemsworth rocking his hybrid Meg Ryan/Karen from finance haircut.

The Pussycat Dolls dressed as if they worked at a pirate-themed restaurant.

The Jonas Brothers dressed up as slightly older hipster old-timey chimney sweeps.

The Sprouse twins dressed up as tiny, old-timey chimney sweeps.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!