55 Weird Pictures From The Mid-2000s

1.
The Sprouse twins dressed up as tiny, old-timey chimney sweeps.
2.
The Jonas Brothers dressed up as slightly older hipster old-timey chimney sweeps.
3.
The Pussycat Dolls dressed as if they worked at a pirate-themed restaurant.
4.
Chris Hemsworth rocking his hybrid Meg Ryan/Karen from finance haircut.
5.
Ashley Tisdale in a full-on “Ashley Tisdale just robbed a Limited Too” ensemble.
6.
Rihanna: Queen of iPod Minis.
7.
All of this hair.
8.
But especially Joe’s iconic ‘do.
9.
Joe was clearly in it to win it with his flat iron.
10.
A “Claymate” with a shirt that says Clay Aiken makes her ovaries shake.
11.
Taylor Lautner and his thinly spiked Göt2b gelled hair.
12.
Miley Cyrus posing with a cordless house phone so she could get it for free.
13.
Paris Hilton when she dated one of the Madden Brothers.
14.
Hilary Duff when she dated the other Madden brother.
15.
Carrot Top showing off his freshly shaved pubes.
16.
Bruce Willis and Avril Lavigne walking the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet together.
17.
Such fantastic chemistry!
18.
Eve nervously watching Kevin James slam a piece of pizza, debating whether to get help while internally screaming, “Is this man all right?”
19.
Beyoncé proudly holding up a brick phone.
20.
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton staring at a crying baby.
21.
Kim Kardashian literally hanging off of Paris Hilton.
22.
Kim Kardashian contemplating her entire existence.
23.
Brooke Hogan looking like this:
24.
John Mayer and Taylor Swift before “Dear John.”
25.
Rihanna and Tweety Bird.
26.
Katy Perry with Tom from Myspace.
27.
Jessica Simpson working hard for that VIP Membership Card from Blockbuster.
28.
Rihanna and a little Justin Bieber.
29.
The Jonas Brothers in full-on Ed Hardy drag.
30.
Zac Efron and the generic “15-year-old white kid from the suburbs who wears head-to-toe Hollister” haircut.
31.
Billy Ray Cyrus getting it on with Minnie Mouse while Miley catches them in the act.
32.
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry back when everyone used to mistake them for each other.
33.
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears as a married couple.
34.
Steve Jobs holding up the epitome of mid-’00s technology, an iPod Classic — that is playing a video of a Desperate Housewives episode.
35.
Mandy Moore at New York Fashion Week with the Olsen twins.
36.
Taylor Swift in a completely not-staged photo op date with Taylor Lautner.
37.
Katherine Heigl holding a Zune at a Zune party.
38.
Iconic couple Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav.
39.
Kat McPhee at the launch party for the BlackBerry Curve.
40.
David Beckham looking like he’s never held a cellphone a day in his life.
41.
Pete Wentz showing off his T-Mobile Sidekick 3 and his perfectly flat-ironed emo side-swept bangs.
42.
Nicole Richie and Napoleon Dynamite.
43.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.
44.
Al Gore with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.
45.
Nick Lachey putting edible lip gloss on Jessica Simpson.
46.
Nick Lachey being forced to eat “edible” lotion off of Jessica Simpson.
47.
Aaron Paul at a cellphone release party dressed for a middle school dance.
48.
Lindsay Lohan and Mary J. Blige together in a picture.
49.
Kim Kardashian getting her life behind Lindsay Lohan.
Iconic.
50.
The cast of Full House reunited on the red carpet for New York Minute.
51.
Ashley Tisdale post–Club Libby Lu shopping spree.
52.
Tom Cruise “regally” kissing Katie Holmes’ hand.
53.
Ryan Cabrera holding up a Soup at Hand so he could get it for free.
54.
Prince William and Harry in their prime of sorts.
55.
And Fergie dressed up as a sexy clown into tiny ties.
