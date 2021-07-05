55 Weird Pictures From The Mid-2000s

1.

The Sprouse twins dressed up as tiny, old-timey chimney sweeps.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

The Jonas Brothers dressed up as slightly older hipster old-timey chimney sweeps.


Eugene Gologursky / WireImage

3.

The Pussycat Dolls dressed as if they worked at a pirate-themed restaurant.


Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

4.

Chris Hemsworth rocking his hybrid Meg Ryan/Karen from finance haircut.


Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

5.

Ashley Tisdale in a full-on “Ashley Tisdale just robbed a Limited Too” ensemble.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

6.

Rihanna: Queen of iPod Minis.


Mychal Watts / Getty Images

7.

All of this hair.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

But especially Joe’s iconic ‘do.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

9.

Joe was clearly in it to win it with his flat iron.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

10.

A “Claymate” with a shirt that says Clay Aiken makes her ovaries shake.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

11.

Taylor Lautner and his thinly spiked Göt2b gelled hair.


Toby Canham / Getty Images

12.

Miley Cyrus posing with a cordless house phone so she could get it for free.


Marsaili McGrath / Getty Images for Distinctive Assets

13.

Paris Hilton when she dated one of the Madden Brothers.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

14.

Hilary Duff when she dated the other Madden brother.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

15.

Carrot Top showing off his freshly shaved pubes.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

16.

Bruce Willis and Avril Lavigne walking the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet together.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17.

Such fantastic chemistry!


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Eve nervously watching Kevin James slam a piece of pizza, debating whether to get help while internally screaming, “Is this man all right?”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

19.

Beyoncé proudly holding up a brick phone.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

20.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton staring at a crying baby.

21.

Kim Kardashian literally hanging off of Paris Hilton.

22.

Kim Kardashian contemplating her entire existence.

23.

Brooke Hogan looking like this:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

24.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift before “Dear John.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Vevo

25.

Rihanna and Tweety Bird.


Mathew Imaging / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

Katy Perry with Tom from Myspace.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

27.

Jessica Simpson working hard for that VIP Membership Card from Blockbuster.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Rihanna and a little Justin Bieber.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

29.

The Jonas Brothers in full-on Ed Hardy drag.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

30.

Zac Efron and the generic “15-year-old white kid from the suburbs who wears head-to-toe Hollister” haircut.


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

31.

Billy Ray Cyrus getting it on with Minnie Mouse while Miley catches them in the act.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

32.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry back when everyone used to mistake them for each other.


Jesse Grant / WireImage for Bluprint

33.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears as a married couple.


Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

34.

Steve Jobs holding up the epitome of mid-’00s technology, an iPod Classic — that is playing a video of a Desperate Housewives episode.


Medianews Group / Getty Images

35.

Mandy Moore at New York Fashion Week with the Olsen twins.


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

36.

Taylor Swift in a completely not-staged photo op date with Taylor Lautner.


Marcos Vasquez / BuzzFoto / FilmMagic / Getty Images

37.

Katherine Heigl holding a Zune at a Zune party.


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic for UPP Marketing

38.

Iconic couple Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

39.

Kat McPhee at the launch party for the BlackBerry Curve.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

40.

David Beckham looking like he’s never held a cellphone a day in his life.


VCG / Visual China Group via Getty Images

41.

Pete Wentz showing off his T-Mobile Sidekick 3 and his perfectly flat-ironed emo side-swept bangs.


Alexandra Wyman / WireImage for Tamie Peters & Christiaan McPherson Public Relations

42.

Nicole Richie and Napoleon Dynamite.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

43.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.


Carley Margolis / FilmMagic / Getty Images

44.

Al Gore with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple.


L. Cohen / WireImage for Current TV / Getty Images

45.

Nick Lachey putting edible lip gloss on Jessica Simpson.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

46.

Nick Lachey being forced to eat “edible” lotion off of Jessica Simpson.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Dan Klores Communications / Getty Images

I seriously wonder the long-term effects of this.

47.

Aaron Paul at a cellphone release party dressed for a middle school dance.


Enos Solomon / FilmMagic / Getty Images

48.

Lindsay Lohan and Mary J. Blige together in a picture.


Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty images

49.

Kim Kardashian getting her life behind Lindsay Lohan.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Iconic.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

50.

The cast of Full House reunited on the red carpet for New York Minute.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

51.

Ashley Tisdale post–Club Libby Lu shopping spree.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

52.

Tom Cruise “regally” kissing Katie Holmes’ hand.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

53.

Ryan Cabrera holding up a Soup at Hand so he could get it for free.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS / Getty Images

54.

Prince William and Harry in their prime of sorts.


Jeff Overs / BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

55.

And Fergie dressed up as a sexy clown into tiny ties.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

