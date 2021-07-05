3 reasons why Enzyme Finance (MLN) is up 92% in a week By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Enzyme Finance (MLN) is up 92% in a week
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as one of the most promising real-world applications of blockchain technology, capable of reshaping the face of the global financial markets and transforming the way the average person manages their money.
One DeFi focused project that has been gaining attention over the past week as the mainstream world slowly opens itself to the possibilities of DeFi is Enzyme Finance (MLN), a protocol focused on on-chain asset management that allows users to “build and scale vaults based on the investment strategies of their choice,” according to the projects website.
