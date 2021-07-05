22 Wax Figures That Are Amazing And Awful

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

These make me wanna say “OMG”…in both a good and bad way.

I recently shared some wax figures that I believe are the biggest wins and fails in wax figure history. Since you guys loved it so much, and I also love rating wax figures in my free time, I decided to share even more historically great (and not so great) wax figures.

1.

Here’s a photo of Beyoncé looking fierce at Coachella:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

And here’s her on-point wax figure:


Kirsty O’connor – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Okay, ladies, they finally got in formation! Beyoncé’s wax figures have usually been a huge miss, but this Coachella-inspired replica definitely makes up for all the other ones.

2.

Here’s a photo of Prince William on his wedding day:


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Looking at his wax figure makes me royally mad at how bad it looks. Can I tell who it is? Sure…kinda. But it gives off more Purge vibes than royalty, you know? 

3.

Here’s a photo of Wendy Williams sporting a gorgeous red dress:


Andrew Toth / Getty Images

And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Wendy Williams’ wax figure is so spot-on, it could have its own talk show! From the hair to the eyelashes, everything is excellent!  

4.

Here’s a picture of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011:


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Getty Images

Okay, so the thing about this wax figure is that, yes, I can guess who it is because I’m familiar with Robert, but the thing that makes a wax figure great is not being able to tell it’s wax. You can totally tell this is wax, mainly because it’s just as shiny as vampire Edward from the actual Twilight movies. 

5.

Here’s a photo of Jane Lynch:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This wax figured based on her Glee character, Sue Sylvester, could easily be the Cheerios substitute coach for those days Sue doesn’t feel like coming into work. Extra points for giving the wax figure a Sue Sylvester classic accessory — the megaphone. 

6.

Here’s a photo of One Direction looking handsome at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And here are their — not even close — wax figures:


Handout / Getty Images

One Direction has a trillion things that make them beautiful, but sadly, these wax figures aren’t among them. Sure, it looks like them…from far away, but “is it good” is the crucial question.👀  

7.

Here’s a picture of Laverne Cox wearing an elegant gown:


Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her standing with her just-as-elegant and on-point wax figure:


San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Harsh lighting aside, I think they did such a good job with her wax figure, truly! 

8.

Here’s a picture of Taylor Swift rocking out at Z100’s 2009 Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her and her — not even close — wax figure:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The hair color, hairstyle, and lack of a red lip are all reasons why this isn’t a win. The only reason it didn’t get an F is because they nailed the dress. They have since upgraded her wax figure, and it’s spot-on, but more on that below! 

9.

Here’s another amazing photo of Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards:


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And here’s the new, on-point wax figure they made of her:


Kirsty O’connor – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

For a second, I truly couldn’t tell if this was real or not LOL. This wax figure shines just as bright as the real Taylor. Brava! 

10.

Here’s a photo of Oprah rocking a bright smile and an even brighter purple dress:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

And here’s Oprah’s — not even close — wax figure:


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Getty Images

IDK if it’s the party hat or the angle, but this Oprah wax figure is just not serving what IRL Oprah would serve! They definitely wouldn’t be getting a car for this…maybe an Uber gift card.

11.

Here’s a picture of Pharrell Williams at the 2014 Grammys:

And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

They are missing his signature hat, but seeing how well they did makes me very happy. Clap along if you feel like this wax figure is fantastic!

12.

Here’s a picture of the stunning Ariana Grande rocking her classic Rapunzel-esqe ponytail:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Every Ariana Grande wax figure has failed significantly (except her 2021 one), and this one is no exception. I promise you, I’d have one less problem if this wax figure were just a bit more accurate. 

13.

Here’s a picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking stunning (as usual):


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for UNICEF USA

And here’s a picture of her radiant wax figure (with her beside it looking just as gorg):


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York / Getty Images

She’s beautiful. The wax figure is beautiful. Job well done!

14.

Here’s a picture of Zac Efron rocking his classic High School Musical–era hair:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

If it weren’t for the basketball and the bright, fiery red East High uniform, then there would be no way I would be able to tell that this was Zac Efron. Bet on it; this isn’t going in the “on-point” pile.

15.

Here’s a picture of Jason Derulo:


Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

And here’s a picture of him doing his iconic stance alongside his wax figure:


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

If Jason Derulo ever needed someone to play his twin brother in a music video (or even a TikTok), he can surely use his wax figure! Mmmm, whatcha say, guys? It’s pretty spot-on, right??

16.

Here’s a picture of Justin Bieber in 2012:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Would I be able to tell if it were him if I saw it in person? Mmmm, maybe. But does that mean it’s great? Mmmm, no. But hey, I will give them credit for kinda nailing the iconic 2012 Bieber hairstyle!

17.

Here’s a picture of Sofía Vergara rocking a pretty dress and her even prettier smile:


Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s her posing along with her stunning on-point wax figures:


Jeffrey Ufberg / WireImage / Getty Images

BTW, the real Sofia is in the middle, just in case you couldn’t tell.

18.

Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus circa 2009:


Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:


Fotonoticias / Getty Images

For some reason, this Miley Cyrus wax figure kinda scares me, NGL. Kind of getting more Chucky vibes than Miley vibes, you know? The pose is absolutely spot-on, though, so I’m not totally mad at this. 

19.

Here’s a picture of Snoop Dogg rocking a classic Snoop Dogg look:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:


Jacob Andrzejczak / Getty Images

This wax figure definitely deserves a B+, which in my book is still on point! 

20.

Here’s a phenomenal picture of the legend, David Beckham:


Matthew Lewis / Getty Images

And here’s his not as phenomenal, not even close, wax figure:


Str / AFP via Getty Images

Yeah, IDK who this is supposed to be, but it can’t be David Beckham. 

21.

Here’s a picture of Paris Hilton rocking her classic bright blue velour tracksuit:


Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her and her on-point wax figure:


Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

The eye color is a biiiiit off, but besides that, I’d call this a win! 

22.

Last but not least, here’s a picture of Joe Jonas at the premiere of Camp Rock in 2008:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

And here’s Joe’s — not even close — wax figure:


Jeff Snyder / FilmMagic / Getty Images

If I didn’t see this wax figure paired with two other guys singing and playing instruments, I would probably have no clue this was supposed to be Joe Jonas. 

So, what do you guys think? Were the good ones totally accurate and the bad ones wayyyyy off? Or were they better than I thought? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR