22 Wax Figures That Are Amazing And Awful

These make me wanna say “OMG”…in both a good and bad way.
I recently shared some wax figures that I believe are the biggest wins and fails in wax figure history. Since you guys loved it so much, and I also love rating wax figures in my free time, I decided to share even more historically great (and not so great) wax figures.
1.
Here’s a photo of Beyoncé looking fierce at Coachella:
And here’s her on-point wax figure:
2.
Here’s a photo of Prince William on his wedding day:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
3.
Here’s a photo of Wendy Williams sporting a gorgeous red dress:
And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:
4.
Here’s a picture of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
5.
Here’s a photo of Jane Lynch:
And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:
6.
Here’s a photo of One Direction looking handsome at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards:
And here are their — not even close — wax figures:
7.
Here’s a picture of Laverne Cox wearing an elegant gown:
And here’s a picture of her standing with her just-as-elegant and on-point wax figure:
8.
Here’s a picture of Taylor Swift rocking out at Z100’s 2009 Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden:
And here’s a picture of her and her — not even close — wax figure:
9.
Here’s another amazing photo of Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards:
And here’s the new, on-point wax figure they made of her:
10.
Here’s a photo of Oprah rocking a bright smile and an even brighter purple dress:
And here’s Oprah’s — not even close — wax figure:
11.
Here’s a picture of Pharrell Williams at the 2014 Grammys:
And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:
12.
Here’s a picture of the stunning Ariana Grande rocking her classic Rapunzel-esqe ponytail:
And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:
13.
Here’s a picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking stunning (as usual):
And here’s a picture of her radiant wax figure (with her beside it looking just as gorg):
14.
Here’s a picture of Zac Efron rocking his classic High School Musical–era hair:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
15.
Here’s a picture of Jason Derulo:
And here’s a picture of him doing his iconic stance alongside his wax figure:
16.
Here’s a picture of Justin Bieber in 2012:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
17.
Here’s a picture of Sofía Vergara rocking a pretty dress and her even prettier smile:
And here’s her posing along with her stunning on-point wax figures:
18.
Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus circa 2009:
And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:
19.
Here’s a picture of Snoop Dogg rocking a classic Snoop Dogg look:
And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:
20.
Here’s a phenomenal picture of the legend, David Beckham:
And here’s his not as phenomenal, not even close, wax figure:
21.
Here’s a picture of Paris Hilton rocking her classic bright blue velour tracksuit:
And here’s a picture of her and her on-point wax figure:
22.
Last but not least, here’s a picture of Joe Jonas at the premiere of Camp Rock in 2008:
And here’s Joe’s — not even close — wax figure:
So, what do you guys think? Were the good ones totally accurate and the bad ones wayyyyy off? Or were they better than I thought? Let me know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!