Xapo co-founder gets regulators’ green light for new crypto startup By Cointelegraph

Xapo co-founder gets regulators’ green light for new crypto startup
The latest project from one of wallet provider Xapo’s co-founders, Federico Murrone, has secured the go-ahead from Liechtenstein’s financial regulator for his new startup Lirium to provide its crypto solution for banks, fintechs and marketplaces worldwide.
The project, called Lirium, offers a plug-and-play backend solution that aims to enable various partners — whether they be neobanks, fintech firms or traditional banks — to include crypto in their product offerings without the headache of themselves developing technical capabilities or dealing with compliance matters.
