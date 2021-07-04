White House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims

Article content WASHINGTON — The White House said on Sunday it was reaching out to victims of a wide-ranging ransomware outbreak that is centered on a Florida-based information technology company and has had an impact on hundreds of businesses worldwide. Miami-based Kaseya has said that fewer than 60 of its customers had been “directly affected” by the attack. But the full impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus, in part because the Kaseya software tool commandeered by the cyber criminals is used by so-called managed service providers, outsourcing shops that other businesses use to handle their back-office IT work, like installing updates.

One cybersecurity executive said his company alone had seen 350 customers attacked. The White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, said in a statement that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm "will reach out to identified victims to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk." President Joe Biden said on Saturday he directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the ransomware attack. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest outbreak. Last month, the FBI blamed the same group for paralyzing meat packer JBS SA.