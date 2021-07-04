Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

Article content HONG KONG — Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as “extremely inappropriate” without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action.

Article content Shares of Vitasoy were down 14.6% at HK$25.1, levels not seen since April 2020. It was the biggest single-day drop since its listing in 1994. The broader Hong Kong market was flat. The staffer’s memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. Police and security officials have described the stabbing as a terrorist attack by a lone wolf, saying a computer they seized from his home showed he had been “radicalized.” Police did not provide further details about his alleged radicalisation. The officer’s condition has improved to serious from critical.