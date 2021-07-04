USDT stands by ‘commercial paper’ tether By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Stablecoins under scrutiny: USDT stands by ‘commercial paper’ tether

The stablecoin market has been growing exponentially, and last week, Eric Rosengren — president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston — appeared to raise a cautionary flag.

“There are many reasons to think that stablecoins — at least, many of the stablecoins — are not actually particularly stable,” he said in remarks before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, voicing concerns that “a future [financial] crisis could easily be triggered as these become a more important sector of the financial market, unless we start regulating them.”