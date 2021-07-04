Trader Shares Altcoin Boom Secrets For Next Bull Run By CoinQuora

Trader Shares Altcoin Boom Secrets For Next Bull Run
- A notable trader shares their insight on the next bull run.
- Claims Cosmos network will thrive.
- Cosmos projects such as Persistence, Akash, and DVPN will soar too.
A long-time trader under the name Altcoin Psycho shares a prediction for the next upcoming bull run on Twitter. The tweet says that the next altcoins to boom will be Persistence, Akash, and DVPN.
Prediction: Cosmos ecosystem will massively thrive in the next alt run.
Tendermint making aggressive moves in this shit market is big.
IMO most alts go lower first, but I think an eventual Thorchain run will violently drag up Cosmos projects like Persistence, Akash, and DVPN https://t.co/pbUxJ8T4YV
— Altcoin Psycho (@AltcoinPsycho) July 1, 2021…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.