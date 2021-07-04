Top 10 Trending Tokens in Asia Last Week By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

CoinMarketCap: Top 10 Trending Tokens in Asia Last Week
  • Coinmarketcap shares the top 10 trending tokens in Asia for last week.
  • GreenTrust came first while took the 10th trending spot.
  • Others on the list are BabyDoge, SHIB, JIND, SAFEWIN, SAFEMOON, and TITAN.

Today, Coinmarketcap shares the top 10 trending tokens in Asia for last week. GreenTrust came first on the list while Ethereum took the 10th trending spot.

According to Coinmarketcap, this report is generated weekly. More so, it is based on traffic, change in traffic, and search volume of tokens. Below is the list of the trending cryptocurrencies that people are searching for on the CoinMarketCap website.

