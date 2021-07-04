the future of blockchain art? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Utility-focused NFTs: the future of blockchain art?

Transitioning from static digital collectibles to tokens with real utility will lead to a new generation of NFTs according to Tytan Inc the COO of NFTY labs, a platform focused on building products for the NFT space.

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, he said that even if the market is saturated, there is still room for startups to raise funds in the NFT ecosphere.