Sydney Airport receives $16.74 billion buyout bid from consortium By Reuters

(Reuters) – Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion).
The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where the company’s shares were trading in 2020 prior to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Sydney Airport said the consortium comprises IFM Investors, pension fund QSuper and Global Instructure Management.
The company noted that the offer is below its pre-pandemic share price, and said it reviewing the proposal.
IFM, QSuper and Global Infrasture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The airport operator has hired Barrenjoey and UBS as financial advisers.
($1 = 1.3294 Australian dollars)
