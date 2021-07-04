Sydney Airport gets $16.7 bln buyout bid from consortium; shares up 38%

Article content SYDNEY — Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of infrastructure investors had proposed a A$22.26 billion ($16.7 billion) cash buyout of the operator of Australia’s biggest airport, sending its shares up as much as 38%. If successful, it would be the biggest such deal in Australia this year, eclipsing the $8.1 billion spin-off of Endeavour Group Ltd and Star Entertainment Group Ltd’s $7.3 billion bid for Crown Resorts Ltd. A consortium comprised of IFM Investors, pension fund QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management has offered A$8.25 a share, a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday, the airport operator said. Its shares were changing hands at as much as A$8.04 each in early Monday trade.

Article content Sydney Airport noted that the offer is below its pre-pandemic share price and said it was reviewing the proposal, which is contingent on it allowing access to due diligence and recommending it to shareholders in the absence of a superior offer. The airport operator’s share price hit a record high of A$8.86 in January last year, before the pandemic led to a collapse in travel demand. The company is Australia’s only listed airport operator, with the remainder of the country’s major airports owned by consortia of infrastructure investors. In May, Sydney Airport’s international traffic was down more than 93% from levels in the same month of 2019 due to Australia’s largely closed border, while domestic traffic was down 39.2%.