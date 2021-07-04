Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Supporters After Suspension

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

She is simply too good for this trash competition, tbh!

The whole world has been enthralled by track star Sha’Carri Richardson — and for good reason. The fastest woman in the U.S. is, in her truthful words, “THAT girl.”


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

But the athlete has been stopped in her tracks following a positive THC test that disqualified her from the 100-meter race in the Tokyo Olympics.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

On Sunday, the Olympic hopeful took to Twitter to thank those — fans, celebrities, and fellow athletes — who have shown her an outpouring of support.

The support 🤎🖤my community I thank y’all , the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same 😇.


Twitter: @itskerrii

She also apologized, writing, “I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year.”


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Can someone please give her a hug right now, please?

The athlete explained she used weed to cope with her mother’s death, something that she was informed of during an interview.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

While she said she wants to “take responsibility” for her actions, she also stressed that she is “human.” “To put on a face, to have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain, like, who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before?”

In conclusion, I hope Sha’Carri is taking the steps necessary for her healing. Saying she deserves a rest is beyond an understatement!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR