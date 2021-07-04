Saudi Banks Gain Ahead of Earnings on Oil, Growth: Inside EM

Article content

By Farah Elbahrawy and Hala Haj Taleb

(Bloomberg) —

Saudi Arabia’s bank stocks led gains on the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index as rising crude prices and the prospect of faster growth fanned investor confidence ahead of first-half earnings season.

The Tadawul Banks sub-index rises to a record highAl Rajhi Bank +1.6%; Banque Saudi Fransi +4.1%; Alinma Bank +2.4% at 11 a.m. in Riyadh”Saudi banks’ price-to-book valuation multiples are edging up” versus Gulf peers this year “driven by a higher oil price and solid growth prospects,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Edmond Christou”However, the market looks optimistic on lower provisioning this year but we stay cautious,” he saidNOTE: Midyear Outlook: Gulf, South Africa FinancialsADX General Index rises as much as 1.2%IHC leads gains as market capitalization grows further to about 230 billion dirhams ($62 billion)READ: IHC Continues Dizzying Rally to Become UAE’s Most Valuable FirmDubai Financial Market General Index is the only losing gauge in the Middle East on SundayEmirates NBD -0.8%; Dubai Investments -1.8%; Emaar Properties -0.5% at 11:58 a.m. local timeKuwaiti stocks advance for the fifth day in past sixMSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.8% last week, the most since mid-May