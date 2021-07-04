Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.48% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.48%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.48% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabian Pipes Company (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 2.00 points to trade at 22.02 at the close. Meanwhile, United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) added 7.90% or 2.15 points to end at 29.35 and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 6.37% or 3.30 points to 55.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arabian Centres Co (SE:), which fell 3.63% or 0.95 points to trade at 25.25 at the close. Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) declined 3.51% or 4.20 points to end at 115.60 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was down 2.67% or 4.60 points to 167.40.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 104 to 88 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.90% or 2.15 to 29.35. Shares in CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.37% or 3.30 to 55.10.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.25% or 0.19 to $75.04 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $76.06 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.61% or 10.75 to trade at $1787.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.14% to 4.4498, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 92.248.

