Saudi Arabia Sticks to Demand For OPEC+ Extension Through 2022

Article content (Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia insisted on Sunday night that OPEC+ must extend its production agreement to the end of next year, sticking to a plan that has met with strong opposition from the United Arab Emirates. “We still need an extension for that agreement to carry on,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Sunday. In an indication of the seriousness of the diplomatic standoff, Prince Abdulaziz implied that Abu Dhabi was isolated within the OPEC+ alliance. “It’s the whole group versus one country. I’m sad but that’s the reality of the day,” he said.

Article content He indicated that they couldn’t give in to UAE demands as it would set a precedent for others in the group. The United Arab Emirates on Friday blocked an OPEC+ deal that cartel leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia hashed out to increase output, demanding better terms for itself. After two days of bitter negotiations, and with the UAE the only holdout, ministers halted the discussions until Monday, leaving markets in limbo as oil continued its inflationary surge above $75 a barrel. Prince Abdulaziz said he had not spoken to his counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Suhail al-Mazrouei since Friday. “I haven’t heard from my friend Suhail,” he said. Asked if more senior officials had been in touch, he declined to comment. Abu Dhabi is forcing its allies into a difficult position: accept its requests, or risk unraveling the OPEC+ alliance. Failure to reach a deal would squeeze an already tight market, potentially sending crude prices sharply higher. But a more dramatic scenario is also in play — OPEC+ unity may break down entirely, risking a free-for-all that would crash prices in a repeat of the crisis last year.