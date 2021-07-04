Proposed bill in Iran could ban all foreign-mined cryptocurrencies By Cointelegraph

Proposed bill in Iran could ban all foreign-mined cryptocurrencies
A new bill drafted by the Iranian Parliament Commission on Economy aims to restrict the use of cryptocurrencies within the country while providing a clearer legal framework for miners.
According to a Friday report from the Tasnim News Agency, lawmakers drafted a bill titled “Support for cryptocurrency mining and organizing the domestic market for exchanges,” which the country’s parliament first announced on June 23. If passed, the legislation would make Iran’s central bank the regulatory authority for the exchange of cryptocurrencies in the country.
