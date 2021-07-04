Pretty Little Liars Reboot HBO Max Casting

Set 20 years after the show’s events in the “blue-collar town” of Millwood, the reboot will follow a brand-new group of liars who find themselves tormented by an anonymous Assailant. Their very own A will stop at nothing to make them pay — for both their parents’ sins and their own.



©ABC Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and CAOS writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring are the show’s creators. CAOS production designer Lisa Soper is set to direct the first two episodes. Like the original series, the reboot will be based off of the books by Sara Shepard.