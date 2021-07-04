Pretty Little Liars Reboot HBO Max Casting

They better not change the theme song though…
Set 20 years after the show’s events in the “blue-collar town” of Millwood, the reboot will follow a brand-new group of liars who find themselves tormented by an anonymous Assailant. Their very own A will stop at nothing to make them pay — for both their parents’ sins and their own.
Production is scheduled to begin in New York later this summer. Better lock those secrets in your pockets, folks.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!