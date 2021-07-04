Pretty Little Liars Reboot HBO Max Casting

They better not change the theme song though…


This show ended literally four years ago. This is not a reboot, but an exercise in resurrection!


Chandler will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie fanatic. Maia will portray Noa, a disillusioned track star who’s striving to get her life back to normal following a stint in juvenile detention.


Set 20 years after the show’s events in the “blue-collar town” of Millwood, the reboot will follow a brand-new group of liars who find themselves tormented by an anonymous Assailant. Their very own A will stop at nothing to make them pay — for both their parents’ sins and their own.


Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and CAOS writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring are the show’s creators. CAOS production designer Lisa Soper is set to direct the first two episodes. Like the original series, the reboot will be based off of the books by Sara Shepard.

Somehow, the reboot will be “darker” than the original series.


The original already tackles murder, arson, incest, pedophilia, kidnapping, wrongful imprisonment, and much, much more. What else could there be!?


Production is scheduled to begin in New York later this summer. Better lock those secrets in your pockets, folks.

