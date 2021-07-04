Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show leaving

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.
The service doesn’t typically publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next week.
Movies
7 July
Only You
Tag
8 July
The Invitation
10 July
Summer of ’92
11 July
Overlord
Wildlife
TV
6 July
Absolutely Fabulous
Ashes to Ashes
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Dinnerladies
The Last Post
McMafia
Pure
Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World
SS-GB
The Vicar of Dibley
7 July
Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit
10 July
Press
Documentary
6 July
David Beckham: For the Love of the Game
David Beckham: Into the Unknown
Duran Duran: There’s Something You
Comedy
5 July
Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow
6 July
Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes
John Robins: The Darkness of Robins
Kids
6 July
Charlie and Lola
8 July
Krishna Balram
Magi: Adventure of Sinbad