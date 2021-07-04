Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show leaving

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.

The service doesn’t typically publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next week.

Movies

7 July

Only You

Tag

‘Only You’ is leaving Netflix this month (Curzon Artificial Eye)

8 July

The Invitation

10 July

Summer of ’92

11 July

Overlord

Wildlife

TV

6 July

Absolutely Fabulous

Ashes to Ashes

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Dinnerladies

The Last Post

McMafia

Pure

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World

SS-GB

The Vicar of Dibley

‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’ is leaving Netflix this month (Channel 4)

7 July

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit

10 July

Press

Documentary

6 July

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game

David Beckham: Into the Unknown

Duran Duran: There’s Something You

Comedy

5 July

Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow

6 July

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins

Dawn French standup show ‘30 Million Minutes’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Kids

6 July

Charlie and Lola

8 July

Krishna Balram

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad