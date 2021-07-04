Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, resident and media say

Article content Myanmar security forces killed at least 25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the military junta at a town in the center of the Southeast Asian nation, a resident and Myanmar-language media said on Sunday. A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls requesting comment on the violence at Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 300 km (200 miles) north of the capital, Naypyidaw. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said “armed terrorists” had ambushed security forces patrolling there, killing one of them and wounding six. It said the attackers retreated after retaliation by the security forces.

Article content Myanmar has been plunged into chaos by the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with violence flaring in many parts of the country of more than 53 million people. One resident of Depayin, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said four military trucks dropped soldiers at the village early on Friday. Youths from a local People’s Defence Force, formed to oppose the junta, took up positions to confront them. However, they only had makeshift weapons and were forced back by the security forces’ heavier firepower, the resident said. A total of 25 bodies had been collected after the fighting, the resident said by telephone. The BBC Burmese service website and Than Lwin Khet News service carried similar accounts.