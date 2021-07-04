Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gain

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 111.060 111.04 -0.02

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3469 +0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.866 27.99 +0.44

Korean won 1128.700 1135 +0.56

Baht 32.130 32.2 +0.22

Peso 49.205 49.1 -0.21

Rupiah 14475.000 14530 +0.38

Rupee 74.740 74.74 0.00

Ringgit 4.154 4.162 +0.19

Yuan 6.465 6.472 +0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 111.060 103.24 -7.04

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.89

Taiwan dlr 27.866 28.483 +2.21

Korean won 1128.700 1086.20 -3.77

Baht 32.130 29.96 -6.75

Peso 49.205 48.01 -2.43

Rupiah 14475.000 14040 -3.01

Rupee 74.740 73.07 -2.24

Ringgit 4.154 4.0200 -3.23

Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.98

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

