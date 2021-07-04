Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich Discuss Bitcoin and Crypto Market By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich Discuss Bitcoin and Crypto Market
- Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich discussed and the crypto market
- They talked about how crypto fits in the evolving global macro environment
Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich discussed Bitcoin and the crypto market. They had the talk in a YouTube video posted on July 3, on Sven’s Youtube Channel.
According to Sven Henrich, the founder of NorthmanTrader, they had an in-depth critical but fun discussion of Bitcoin. Also, crypto and how it all fits in with the evolving global macro environment.
This is a real treat. Join @michael_saylor & @NorthmanTrader for an in-depth critical, but fun discussion of #Bitcoin,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.