Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich Discuss Bitcoin and Crypto Market By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich Discuss Bitcoin and Crypto Market



Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich discussed and the crypto market

They talked about how crypto fits in the evolving global macro environment

Michael Saylor and Sven Henrich discussed Bitcoin and the crypto market. They had the talk in a YouTube video posted on July 3, on Sven’s Youtube Channel.

According to Sven Henrich, the founder of NorthmanTrader, they had an in-depth critical but fun discussion of Bitcoin. Also, crypto and how it all fits in with the evolving global macro environment.