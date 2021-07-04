Kuroda stresses BOJ’s readiness to ease more to beat pandemic pain By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s readiness to ease monetary policy further with a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.
“Japan’s economy remains in a severe state but is picking up as a trend,” Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.