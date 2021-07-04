Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.07% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.07%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Perrigo (TASE:), which rose 2.40% or 360 points to trade at 15350 at the close. Meanwhile, Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) added 2.19% or 68 points to end at 3168 and Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:) was up 1.50% or 128 points to 8678 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.16% or 109 points to trade at 3344 at the close. Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.00% or 147 points to end at 7206 and Electra Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.60% or 2960 points to 181740.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 241 to 225 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.25% or 0.19 to $75.04 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $76.06 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.61% or 10.75 to trade at $1787.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.08% to 3.2698, while EUR/ILS rose 0.24% to 3.8782.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 92.248.