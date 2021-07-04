Is Bitcoin in danger of losing $30K with Grayscale’s big GBTC unlocking in two weeks? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Is Bitcoin in danger of losing $30K with Grayscale’s big GBTC unlocking in two weeks?

Whether a potential sell-off of shares tied to a multi-billion dollar (BTC) investment fund could crash the cryptocurrency’s spot prices has turned into a hotly debated topic among the analysts in the space.

The argument concerns Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest digital assets manager that allows institutional investors to gain indirect exposure in the Bitcoin market through its product, GBTC. Investors purchase GBTC shares directly via Grayscale in daily private placements by paying in either Bitcoin or the U.S. dollar.

GBTC premium has been negative for months. Source: ByBt.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Unlock dates. Source: Bybt.com
Grayscale Investments stopped selling GBTC shares after February 2021. Source: ByBt.com