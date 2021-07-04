Hodler’s Digest, June 27–July 3 By Cointelegraph

‘Make or break’ for Bitcoin, Binance under pressure, Strike attacks Coinbase: Hodler’s Digest, June 27–July 3
mining difficulty just fell by a record 28% but will this help prices recover?
Bitcoin has recorded its biggest mining difficulty drop of nearly 28%, but one model suggests prices will not bottom until October.
The drop is in response to the ongoing miner migration out of China and the subsequent loss of hash rate and this could deliver a profit boost for the miners still at work.
Binance faces regulatory upheaval as lawmakers target global exchanges
Bitcoin.org blocks access to Bitcoin software download in the UK
Strike to offer no fee Bitcoin trading, taking aim at Coinbase and Square
Elon Musk’s latest attempt to pump Dogecoin fails miserably
44% of investors expect Bitcoin to drop below $30K in 2021: CNBC survey
Bitcoin has failed miserably as currency, says NYU’s ‘dean of valuation’
UKs NatWest bank limits transactions to crypto exchanges
We don’t have much time left to regulate crypto, says Bank of France governor
London fork enters testnet on as difficulty bomb sees delay
Stablecoins under scrutiny: USDT stands by commercial paper tether
Slow, but not steady: Indias stance on Bitcoin and crypto is evolving
