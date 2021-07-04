Fed chair met with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and former House speaker in May By Cointelegraph

Fed chair met with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and former House speaker in May
Prior to the Federal Reserve announcing it would release a discussion paper on a central bank digital currency, chairperson Jerome Powell met with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
According to Powell’s meeting calendar which was made public on Friday, the Fed chair held a 30-minute meeting with Armstrong as well as former House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on May 11. The reason for Ryan’s presence is unclear — the former speaker left politics in early 2019 and is now with private equity investment firm Solamere Capital.
