Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin in July By CoinQuora

Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin in July

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin in July
  • A crypto analyst said ETH movement looks more bullish than that of BTC.
  • He also said that ETH will outperform BTC in July

As the popularity of crypto continues to rise, many people show interest in the price movement between and . More so, BTC and ETH are the 2 major cryptos by market cap.

According to a crypto analyst, the short-term ETH movement looks more bullish than that of BTC. The analyst made the comparison to determine which coin will outperform the other in July.

In addition, the analyst said that the pair is showing bullish reversal signs. Therefore, it makes it more likely that ETH will outperform BTC in July.

Ethereum Price Movement

After reaching an all-time high price on May 12, ETH has been decreasing. Throughout the drop, it has been following a descending resistance line. However, the expert noted …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora





