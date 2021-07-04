Ethereum Is One Step Closer To Completing Ethereum 2.0 By CoinQuora



Ethereum Is One Step Closer To Completing Ethereum 2.0



recently put out the London update.

Next, we will see more testnet launches.

These will carry out new EIPs, the most exciting is EIP-1559.

The second-largest crypto by market cap — Ethereum, set off its London update about 10 days ago. Specifically, the launch took place on the Ropsten testnet on June 24, 2021.

This upgrade comes with the much-awaited Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559. More so, this testnet launch will be the first of many other launches. In order, the deployment of the London upgrade will next appear in Ethereum’s Goerli, Rinkeby, and Kovan. These testnet launches will take off at weekly intervals.

The testnet launches are a necessity to Ethereum’s plans of having a fully scalable network — Ethereum 2.0. In fact, these steps are a part of the network’s roadmap. Notably, the testnets will allow the execution of a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

In particular, the London upgrade will bring 4 other EIPs that will all make their debut on the testnets. These EIPs include — EIP-3198, EIP-3541, and …

