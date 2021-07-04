DeFi proved resilient during the March 2020 and May 2021 market crises By Cointelegraph

DeFi proved resilient during the March 2020 and May 2021 market crises
As if 2020 didn’t provide enough nail-biting moments, 2021 is shaping up to be quite an interesting year for cryptocurrency. With the price of (BTC) floating around the $35,000 mark, skeptics and pundits are flocking to the streets of social media to celebrate the long-awaited demise of the decentralized economy. Of course, they quite conveniently forgot that the price of Bitcoin has experienced a 533% increase since the third halving happened in May 2020.
Given the number of people claiming the crypto bubble has burst — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — it is almost hard to remember that the price of Bitcoin was hovering between $9,000 and $10,000 a mere 12 months ago.
