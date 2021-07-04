Decentraland To Host Ethereum’s First Music Festival By CoinQuora



© Reuters Decentraland To Host Ethereum’s First Music Festival



Decentraland will host a virtual live music festival called ‘To The Moon’.

The festival will start at exactly 6:00 PM UTC on July 11, 2021.

The event is a collaboration between NFT marketplace KnownOrigin, BEAR NFT, and

Next Sunday, Ethereum-based computer game Decentraland will host a virtual live music festival called ‘To The Moon’. The festival will start at exactly 6:00 PM UTC on July 11, 2021.

Of note, Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the blockchain. It is a browser-based and crypto-powered online game with Minecraft-style and

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora