Decentraland To Host Ethereum’s First Music Festival By CoinQuora

© Reuters Decentraland To Host Ethereum’s First Music Festival
Next Sunday, Ethereum-based computer game Decentraland will host a virtual live music festival called ‘To The Moon’. The festival will start at exactly 6:00 PM UTC on July 11, 2021.
Of note, Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the blockchain. It is a browser-based and crypto-powered online game with Minecraft-style and
