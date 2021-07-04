Cryptocurrency and the rise of the user-generated brand By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency and the rise of the user-generated brand
In the whirl of excitement and debate over where cryptocurrencies are going and whether they are legitimate, sustainable and prudent investments, there is an overshadowed conversation of interest to those in marketing: Are (BTC), Ether (ETH), Cardano’s ADA, (LTC), , Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., crypto brands?
And, if so, how are those brands created, and what role do they play in each coin’s adoption? Or, for that matter, how does branding collectively contribute (or detract) from the legitimacy of a cryptocurrency as it seeks increased mainstream acceptance/use?
Rich Feldman currently leads marketing for Finario, an enterprise capital planning SaaS provider. Prior, he was chief marketing officer at PrimaHealth Credit and was an agency owner/partner and chief strategy officer at Doner CX (part of the MDC Partners (NASDAQ:) Network), where he led the CRM, analytics, digital media and other strategic areas of the business. Rich has lectured on strategy at the New York University master’s program in marketing, at Syracuse University and is an adjunct professor at Western Connecticut University — where he is an advisory board member of the Ancell School of Business. He is also author of the book Deconstructing Creative Strategy.
