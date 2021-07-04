China orders Didi app downloads suspended over data violation

Article content BEIJING — China’s cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc’s app after finding that the ride-hailing giant had illegally collected users’ personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had told Didi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules, four days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, having raised $4.4 billion in an initial public offering.

Article content The CAC did not specify the nature of Didi’s violation in a statement on its social media feed. Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would make changes to comply with rules and protect users’ rights. China has been clamping down on its home-grown technology giants over antitrust and data security concerns. Didi made its trading debut on Wednesday in an IPO that valued the company at $67.5 billion, well down from the $100 billion it had hoped for, which potential investors had resisted. Redex Research director Kirk Boodry, who publishes on Smartkarma, said the CAC’s move appeared “aggressive.” “(It) indicates the process could take a while, but they have a large installed base so near-term impact (is) likely muted for now,” he said.