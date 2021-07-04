Cambridge and IEA data shows bitcoin carbon intensity peaked last year By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Cambridge and IEA data shows bitcoin carbon intensity peaked last year

According to publicly available data from the University of Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance and the International Energy Agency, or IEA, bitcoin (BTC) carbon emission intensity may have already peaked.

The environmental impact of bitcoin’s electricity usage is a favorite talking point of its critics and journalists on the crypto beat. But taking in the available data, Hass McCook, a retired chartered professional engineer, reckons bitcoin’s carbon emissions “have already peaked a few months ago.”