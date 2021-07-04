Brent Oil Steadies With OPEC+ to Resume Drive to Break Impasse

Article content (Bloomberg) — Brent oil was steady near $76 a barrel at the open in Asia ahead of another round of critical OPEC+ talks slated for later Monday to break a stalemate over raising production. Futures in London were little changed after settling near the highest since October 2018 on Friday. Negotiations ended without a deal to boost output last week after the United Arab Emirates stuck to demands for better terms for itself. The impasse puts the alliance’s market management at stake with a supply deficit set to widen as global demand rebounds from the pandemic.

Article content See also: Saudi Arabia Doubles Down in OPEC+ Spat as UAE Refuses to Budge Brent crude jumped more than 8% last month, capping a powerful first-half rally, aided by a steady demand recovery in key economies including the U.S., Europe and China. That advance was also underpinned by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies keeping a tight rein over supplies. Elevated energy prices are stoking concern about inflation, and the White House is already voicing concern about rising gasoline prices. See also: High-Stakes Oil Diplomacy Puts Future of OPEC+ Deal at Risk Most OPEC+ members backed a proposal to increase output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August, and push back the expiry of the broader supply deal into late 2022. The UAE, however, is seeking to change the baseline that’s used to calculate its quota, a move that could allow it to boost daily production an extra 700,000 barrels. It’s also refusing to back an extension of the pact.