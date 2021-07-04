Home Business Bithumb Bans Employees From Making Internal Transactions By CoinQuora

  • Bithumb is banning its employees from making transactions on the platform.
  • The employees took an oath and withdrew their accounts on the exchange.
  • This was a necessary step to meet the demands of the Special Act.

Bithumb — the South Korean crypto exchange, is banning all its employees from using the platform. This move will strengthen internal regulations.

Specifically, the move was seen as necessary. Bithumb saw the need to carry out this step in order to meet the insider trading ban set by the Special Act.

In detail, this took place on July 2, 2021. The platform says that starting this month, all Bithumb trading accounts held by employees for investment purposes will be fully banned.

To carry out this measure, the company set forth to collect oaths from its employees. More so, the employees agreed and began their account withdrawal process.

Thus, the platform promises to strictly monitor its activities with regard to the rules. Moreover, it strives to do so with c…

