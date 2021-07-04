Bitcoin fractal setup from 2019 hints BTC price can rebound back to $50K By Cointelegraph

(BTC) faces the prospects of reaching $47,500-$50,000 based on its current trend’s eerie similarity with the one in June through December 2019.

In detail, Bitcoin topped out around $14,000 on June 26, 2019, before turning lower for the remainder of the year on profit-taking sentiment, and as well as FUD sparked by the hardfork, Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s stand-off with regulators over its crypto project Libra, and then U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s threatening tone on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin 2019 price action. Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin’s April-June price action. Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin 2019 and 2021 fractal. Source: TradingShot.com