Binance Faces Fresh Wave of Complaints Led by Thailand By CoinQuora

  • Binance crypto exchange is facing new criminal charges from Thailand regulators.
  • Particularly, the Thai SEC claims Binance is operating illegally in the country.
  • Also, Binance is facing similar charges in the UK, Japan, and the Cayman Islands.

Binance is facing a fresh wave of regulatory trouble, this time led by Thailand. To be specific, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a criminal complaint against the popular crypto exchange. At the same time, regulators in Japan, the Cayman Islands, and the UK have also warned about the exchange.

The Thai regulator filed a criminal complaint with the kingdom’s Royal Thai Police (ECD). The Thai SEC claims the exchange is running an illegal crypto business. This is because Binance is not licensed t…

