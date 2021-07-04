Binance Faces Fresh Wave of Complaints Led by Thailand By CoinQuora



Binance Faces Fresh Wave of Complaints Led by Thailand



Binance crypto exchange is facing new criminal charges from Thailand regulators.

Particularly, the Thai SEC claims Binance is operating illegally in the country.

Also, Binance is facing similar charges in the UK, Japan, and the Cayman Islands.

Binance is facing a fresh wave of regulatory trouble, this time led by Thailand. To be specific, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a criminal complaint against the popular crypto exchange. At the same time, regulators in Japan, the Cayman Islands, and the UK have also warned about the exchange.

The Thai regulator filed a criminal complaint with the kingdom’s Royal Thai Police (ECD). The Thai SEC claims the exchange is running an illegal crypto business. This is because Binance is not licensed t…

