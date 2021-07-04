Biden administration provides assistance on ransomware attacks By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man poses inside a server room at an IT company in this June 19, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Illustration/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government is assisting victims of the ransomware attack that has hit hundreds of American businesses “based upon an assessment of national risk,” a top cybersecurity official to President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
In a statement, Anne Neuberger said that “anyone who believes their systems have been compromised” should report the incident immediately.
