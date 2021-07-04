Asian Stocks Up, Investors Sift Through Regional and U.S. Data By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Monday morning after the release of a slew of economic data in the region as well as the U.S. Investors are also gauging how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with its current accommodative monetary policy.

China’s edged up 0.18% by 10:30 PM ET (2:30 AM GMT) and the inched up 0.09%.

The , released earlier in the day, was at 50.3 in June, lower than the 55.1 figure reported for the previous month. Chinese and data is also due later in the week.

The Cyberspace Administration of China also ride-hailing giant Didi (NYSE:) from their offerings, merely days after Didi’s listing in New York. Investors will also pay attention to any jitters as the Chinese stock market opened for trading.

Hong Kong’s inched up 0.03%.

Japan’s was down 0.59%, with the for June at a higher-than-expected 48.

The edged up 0.15% in Australia, with the at a slightly higher-than-forecast 56.8. Australian , meanwhile, grew a better-than-expected 0.4% month-on-month in May.

The is also due to hand down its policy decision on Tuesday.

South Korea’s was up 0.46%.

U.S. markets are closed for a holiday, but the hit a record for a seventh day on Friday after the latest U.S. jobs report hinted that the U.S. economy was continuing its recovery from COVID-19, but not quickly enough for the Fed to start asset tapering.

The report said that grew increased by a higher-than-expected 850,000 in June, while the was also higher than expected at 5.9%.

Although the data calmed fears that the Fed would act on the hawkish stance that it took as it handed down its in June, central banks globally are already starting to withdraw the unprecedented stimulus unleashed to counter the economic impact of COVID-19.

RBA is expected to pare back some stimulus in its decision, even as some cities remain under lockdown due to the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“Markets are priced for the continuation of a scenario that could not be better constructed… investors are living with risks that are seen to be manageable while growth and the technical set-up of our financial system is rewarding capital allocated to risk,” AXA Investment Managers chief investment officer for core investments Chris Iggo said in a note.

Investors now await the , due later in the week. Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20, or G20, will meet in Venice on Friday.