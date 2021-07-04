22 Famous Musicians 1980s Vs Now

Nothing will ever compare to ’80s Janet Jackson.

What Tina Turner looked like in the 1980s:


Aaron Rapoport / Corbis / Getty Images

What Tina Turner looks like today:


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Madonna looked like in the 1980s:


Jim Steinfeldt / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Madonna looks like today:

What Jon Bon Jovi looked like in the 1980s:


Icon And Image / Getty Images

What Jon Bon Jovi looks like today:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

What Diana Ross looked like in the 1980s:


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

What Diana Ross looks like today:


Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Lionel Richie looked like in the 1980s:


Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

What Lionel Richie looks like today:


Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images

What Cyndi Lauper looked like in the 1980s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Cyndi Lauper looks like today:


Jeff Neira / ABC / Getty Images

What Stevie Wonder looked like in the 1980s:


Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

What Stevie Wonder looks like today:


Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

What Janet Jackson looked like in the 1980s:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Janet Jackson looks like today:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Bruce Springsteen looked like in the 1980s:


Aaron Rapoport / Corbis / Getty Images

What Bruce Springsteen looks like today:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

What Paula Abdul looked like in the 1980s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Paula Abdul looks like today:


Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images

What Joan Jett looked like in the 1980s:


Pete Cronin / Redferns / Getty Images

What Joan Jett looks like today:


Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Getty Images

What LL Cool J looked like in the 1980s:


Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty Images

What LL Cool J looks like today:


Kevin Mazur / iHeartMedia / Getty Images

What Gloria Estefan looked like in the 1980s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Gloria Estefan looks like today:


John Parra / The Latin Recording Academy / Getty Images

What Bono looked like in the 1980s:


Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music / Getty Images

What Bono looks like today:


Nurphoto / NurPhoto / Getty Images

What Chaka Khan looked like in the 1980s:


Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

What Chaka Khan looks like today:


Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images

What Cher looked like in the 1980s:


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

What Cher looks like today:


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

What Lenny Kravitz looked like in the 1980s:


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

What Lenny Kravitz looks like today:


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

What Queen Latifah looked like in the 1980s:


Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Queen Latifah looks like today:


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

What Phil Collins looked like in the 1980s:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori / Getty Images

What Phil Collins looks like today:


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

What the Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith) and DJ Jazzy Jeff looked like in the 1980s:


David Corio / Redferns / Getty Images

What the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff look like today:

What Stevie Nicks looked like in the 1980s:


Chris Walter / Getty Images

What Stevie Nicks looks like today:

And what Elton John looked like in the 1980s:


David Lefranc / Sygma / Getty Images

What Elton John looks like today:


Phillip Faraone / iHeart Media / Getty Images

