19 Famous Actors Who Did Their Own Stunts In Movies

Chloë Grace Moretz was only 13 when she started doing her own stunts!
Acting can be an intense job, especially if you’re starring in an action movie. The majority of the time, productions use stunt doubles for the most dangerous scenes, but sometimes, the actors take on the stunt work themselves.
Oftentimes, the actors aren’t allowed to do all of their own stunts for insurance reasons, but some of them do as much as they can.
Here are 19 actors who did most — or all — of their own stunts in a movie:
1.
Margot Robbie did all of Harley Quinn’s stunts for Birds of Prey, except for the critical acrobatics, herself.
2.
Naomie Harris did all of her own stunts for Skyfall.
3.
At only 13, Chloë Grace Moretz did most of her own stunts for Kick-Ass.
4.
Tom Holland did a lot of his own stunt work for Spider-Man: Homecoming, such as wire work, jumping on top of cars, and climbing on top of the fake Staten Island Ferry on set.
5.
Jackie Chan does about 90% of his own stunts in all of his movies, such as Bleeding Steel, because “that’s what audiences expect from [him].”
6.
Charlize Theron did 98% of her own stunts for Atomic Blonde.
7.
Adam Driver was so insistent on doing all of Kylo Ren’s stunts for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that his stunt double never had to get in costume.
8.
Kristen Stewart did “so many” of her own stunts in Charlie’s Angels.
9.
During the action scenes in the John Wick trilogy, Keanu Reeves is “about 90% of what’s happening there.”
10.
Dwayne Johnson did several key stunts for San Andreas because director Brad Peyton wanted the viewers “to know that they’re seeing Dwayne Johnson do this. This isn’t a trick. There’s no editing. This is him really doing it.”
11.
Angelina Jolie took every single one of Evelyn Salt’s dangerous leaps in Salt, but she cut her head while rolling onto the floor.
12.
Milla Jovovich was quite literally in the driver’s seat for the flipping Humvee scene in Monster Hunter.
13.
Daniel Craig “gets his hands very dirty” while doing all of his own stunts for the James Bond franchise.
14.
Josh Hutcherson did all of his own stunts for The Hunger Games.
15.
Jeremy Renner fractured his left wrist and his right elbow while filming a stunt scene for Tag.
16.
Liu Yifei did 90% of her own stunts in Mulan.
17.
Sylvester Stallone has spent his career doing a lot of his own stunts, a practice that’s continued as recently as Samaritan.
18.
Zoë Bell frequently worked as a stunt double on Quentin Tarantino’s sets, and he cast her as herself in Death Proof.
19.
And finally, Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise both did their own stunts for Knight and Day.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.