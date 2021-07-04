17 Songs About Famous People

Lauryn Hill’s 1998 hit “Ex-Factor” is about her affair with fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean.
Taylor Swift’s “Style” from her legendary album 1989 is allegedly about her early 2010s romance with Harry Styles.
“Obsessed” by Mariah Carey is about her infamous feud with Eminem. After she claimed over and over again they never dated, Eminem persisted they did, and Carey released this hell of a diss track.
Amy Winehouse’s “Me & Mr. Jones” from her final studio album, Back to Black, is about her relationship with Nas. She even references their shared birthday (Sept. 14) in the lyric: “Mr. Destiny 9 and 14, nobody stands in between me and my man.”
Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” from her Grammy Award–winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, is about her affair and tumultuous breakup with fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean.
Katy Perry revealed in a 2008 interview that her first major hit, “I Kissed a Girl,” was inspired by Scarlett Johansson.
Nick Jonas wrote the Jonas Brothers song “Lovebug” about his relationship with Miley Cyrus in the mid-2000s.
“I Need a Girl (Part One)” by Diddy is partially about his 2001 breakup from Jennifer Lopez after dating on and off for a few years.
Little Mix’s “Shout Out to my Ex” is allegedly about Perrie Edwards’ breakup with Zayn Malik in 2015. Only a few months after Malik broke off their engagement via text message, he started dating Gigi Hadid.
Green Day’s classic song “Holiday,” from their album American Idiot, is about George W. Bush. In a concert, Billie Joe Armstrong introduced the song as, “a big ‘Fuck you!’ to George W. Bush.”
Lil’ Kim released “Black Friday” in 2011 in response to Nicki Minaj’s song “Roman’s Revenge,” which was allegedly about the ’90s rapper. The title “Black Friday” is a direct diss toward Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday.
Lenny Kravitz wrote “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” from his 1991 album Mama Said, about getting divorced from his then-wife, Lisa Bonet.
Stevie Nicks wrote “Landslide” about her difficult breakup with Lindsey Buckingham in 1974 just before they joined Fleetwood Mac.
Diana Ross’s 1984 hit “Missing You” was written by Lionel Richie in honor of their late friend, Marvin Gaye, who had been murdered five months earlier. The music video contains old concert clips of Ross performing with Gaye, filled with pure and utter joy.
Carole King wrote “You’ve Got a Friend” for James Taylor in response to his song “Fire and Rain.” She wrote it when she heard Taylor sing, “I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend.”
Florence Welch wrote Florence + the Machine’s 2018 song “Patricia” about her admiration for legendary rock ‘n’ roller Patti Smith.
And “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast is André 3000’s apology to Erykah Badu’s mom for the breakup between the two hip-hop artists.
