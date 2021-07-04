17 Photos Of Gen Z’s Childhood TV Crushes Then Vs. Now

1.

Here’s Leon Thomas III back then as Andre Harris in Victorious:

And here’s Leon Thomas III now:


Marianna Massey / Getty Images for SiriusXM

2.

Here’s Avan Jogia back then as Beck Oliver in Victorious:

And here’s Avan Jogia now:


Unique Nicole / Getty Images

3.

Here’s Matt Bennett back then as Robbie Shapiro in Victorious:

And here’s Matt Bennett now:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty Images

4.

Here’s Kendall Schmidt back then as Kendall Knight in Big Time Rush:

And here’s Kendall Schmidt now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

5.

Here’s James Maslow back then as James Diamond in Big Time Rush:

And here’s James Maslow now:


Gp / GC Images / Via Getty Images

6.

Here’s Logan Henderson back then as Logan Mitchell in Big Time Rush:

And here’s Logan Henderson now:

7.

Here’s Carlos PenaVega back then as Carlos Garcia in Big Time Rush:

And here’s Carlos PenaVega now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

8.

Here’s Ross Lynch back then as Ross Lynch in Austin and Ally:

And here’s Ross Lynch now:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

9.

Here’s Roshon Fegan back then as Ty Blue in Shake It Up:

And here’s Roshon Fegan now:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

10.

Here’s Adam Irigoyen back then as Deuce Martinez in Shake It Up:

And here’s Adam Irigoyen now:

11.

Here’s Jason Dolley back then as PJ Duncan in Good Luck Charlie:

And here’s Jason Dolley now:


Sarah Morris / Getty Images

12.

Here’s Shane Harper back then as Spencer Walsh in Good Luck Charlie:

And here’s Shane Harper now:


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for STARZ

13.

Here’s David Henrie back then as Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place:

And here’s David Henrie now:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for Indochino

14.

Here’s Jake T. Austin back then as Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place:

And here’s Jake T. Austin now:

15.

Here’s Gregg Sulkin back then as Mason Greyback in Wizards of Waverly Place:

And here’s Gregg Sulkin now:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16.

Here’s Brandon Mychal Smith back then as Nico Harris in Sonny with a Chance:

And here’s Brandon Mychal Smith now:


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Hulu

17.

And here’s Sterling Knight back then as Chad Dylan Cooper in Sonny with a Chance:

And here’s Sterling Knight now:


Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

