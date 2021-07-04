17 Photos Of Gen Z’s Childhood TV Crushes Then Vs. Now

1.
Here’s Leon Thomas III back then as Andre Harris in Victorious:
And here’s Leon Thomas III now:
2.
Here’s Avan Jogia back then as Beck Oliver in Victorious:
And here’s Avan Jogia now:
3.
Here’s Matt Bennett back then as Robbie Shapiro in Victorious:
And here’s Matt Bennett now:
4.
Here’s Kendall Schmidt back then as Kendall Knight in Big Time Rush:
And here’s Kendall Schmidt now:
5.
Here’s James Maslow back then as James Diamond in Big Time Rush:
And here’s James Maslow now:
6.
Here’s Logan Henderson back then as Logan Mitchell in Big Time Rush:
And here’s Logan Henderson now:
7.
Here’s Carlos PenaVega back then as Carlos Garcia in Big Time Rush:
And here’s Carlos PenaVega now:
8.
Here’s Ross Lynch back then as Ross Lynch in Austin and Ally:
And here’s Ross Lynch now:
9.
Here’s Roshon Fegan back then as Ty Blue in Shake It Up:
And here’s Roshon Fegan now:
10.
Here’s Adam Irigoyen back then as Deuce Martinez in Shake It Up:
And here’s Adam Irigoyen now:
11.
Here’s Jason Dolley back then as PJ Duncan in Good Luck Charlie:
And here’s Jason Dolley now:
12.
Here’s Shane Harper back then as Spencer Walsh in Good Luck Charlie:
And here’s Shane Harper now:
13.
Here’s David Henrie back then as Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place:
And here’s David Henrie now:
14.
Here’s Jake T. Austin back then as Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place:
And here’s Jake T. Austin now:
15.
Here’s Gregg Sulkin back then as Mason Greyback in Wizards of Waverly Place:
And here’s Gregg Sulkin now:
16.
Here’s Brandon Mychal Smith back then as Nico Harris in Sonny with a Chance:
And here’s Brandon Mychal Smith now:
17.
And here’s Sterling Knight back then as Chad Dylan Cooper in Sonny with a Chance:
And here’s Sterling Knight now:
