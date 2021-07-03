Home Entertainment Zendaya Tom Holland Relationship Timeline

Zendaya Tom Holland Relationship Timeline

1

The most iconic best friends to lovers trope, I think.

Reader, as I’m sure you are aware, Zendaya and Tom Holland recently lit up the internet with their car make-out sesh.


I’ll give you a moment to stare at this photo. Yearn, cry, rejoice — do whatever you need to do right now.

They look ecstatic! Elated, even! I am so happy for them!!!!!


And this happiness is so totally not even at all related to the fact that I have shipped them for years and feel as if I have personally won.

And, is it just me, or does this kiss give “We have definitely done this off-screen before” vibes?


I don’t know…this looks well-practiced to me.

Personally, I feel that the chemistry between them has been palpable ever since I first saw this video.


For us Tomdaya stans, this day was prophesied long ago — it was just a matter of time.


Karwai Tang / WireImage

Just look at the way they gaze at each other. 

It all started in 2016, with the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming.


Previous MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom) iterations (first, Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, and second, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone) have had romantic relationships. So, naturally, people began speculating — was another romance afoot?

They started appearing on each other’s social media.

In November 2016, they looked absolutely dashing on their dual cover for The Hollywood Reporter.

But things started to really heat up in 2017, when they were frequently seen posing on red carpets together.


Now, if that doesn’t scream romance to me…


In 2017, People reported that a source close to the two revealed they were dating, even going on vacations together.


But they have long denied rumors of them dating.


In 2018, Tom celebrated Zendaya’s Met Gala debut.

And then this occurred in 2019.

In an April cover story for British GQ, Tom talked about how Zendaya “helped [him] a lot” when it came to interacting with fans and dealing with fame.

But he continued that it is “incredibly frustrating” and “nerve-racking” navigating romance in the spotlight, and is something he worries about “most” of all the facets of his career.

However, it’s important to note that throughout the past four years, both Zendaya and Tom have been linked to other partners.


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

But, for me, it’s always been them <3.


MTV Awards

A visual representation of my heart flipping in joy.

Both Zendaya and Tom are very quiet right now and have yet to address the pictures, but we’ll let you know as soon as they do!

