Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken over contamination fears By Reuters



© Reuters.



(Reuters) – Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:) is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken over fears of possible exposure to a harmful bacteria, the company said in a statement late on Saturday.

The products were made at a plant in Missouri between Dec 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the statement.

“While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution,” the U.S. meat processor said.