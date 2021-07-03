Two feared dead, 20 missing in Japan as torrential rains unleash landslides -NHK

Article content

TOKYO — At least two people were feared dead on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the central Japanese city of Atami, where about 20 people were still missing, public broadcaster NHK said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who convened an emergency task force to tackle the crisis, asked people in the affected areas to remain on alert.

“There may be more heavy rainfalls and we need to be taking the highest caution,” Suga said in televised remarks.

The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters – including earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunami – that plague Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting this month.