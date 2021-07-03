Tom Holland Zendaya Kiss In Car Reactions

I would just like to say…I KNEW IT.
We did it y’all. The stars aligned, and we were finally able to manifest a romantic relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Paparazzi photos obtained by Page Six captured the two driving around in Tom’s Audi in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The couple were also spotted carrying items into the car.
So, without further ado, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious reactions to the Tomdaya kiss that will forever go down in history books:
Reader, I have not stopped screaming since these photos dropped.
Adorable, life-changing, pure, wholesome, too good for this world — should I go on?
I think we ALL would react like this if we got a chance to kiss Zendaya.
This is undeniably the best “best friends-to-lovers” trope fulfilled.
This entirely appropriate reaction.
Zendaya and Tom have left the bisexual community (me) in shambles.
The excellent use of this meme.
I can’t stop crying.
Jake Gyllenhaal looking at himself trending alongside Nicki, Tom, and Zendaya: “Now why am I in it?”
I’d like to think Nicki also listens to Olivia.
A moment of silence for Jake as he mourns his loss.
I mean, “Replay” is indeed a banger, so I believe it.
I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am already impatiently waiting for more Tomdaya content.
